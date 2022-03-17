Video captures four youths damaging Burnley bar's beer garden

On Thursday March 10th between 8 and 9pm four teenagers broke into the beer garden and vandalised the property.

CCTV from the bar shows the group trying to steal an igloo and then take the large cover.

They also broke the bar’s electric gates by yanking on them multiple times.

Four youths caused damage to Burnley bar Penny Black