Video captures four youths damaging Burnley bar's beer garden
Four youths broke into popular Burnley bar Penny Black, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:52 pm
On Thursday March 10th between 8 and 9pm four teenagers broke into the beer garden and vandalised the property.
CCTV from the bar shows the group trying to steal an igloo and then take the large cover.
They also broke the bar’s electric gates by yanking on them multiple times.
The incident, which resulted in over £2,000 worth of damage has been reported to the police.