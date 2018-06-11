Van crashes into river following police pursuit in Burnley and Pendle

A police pursuit ended in dramatic fashion when a stolen van careered into a river on the border between Burnley and Pendle.



The incident ended around 8-45pm last night when the van left the road, went through a barrier and crashed into Pendle Water at Woodend, Reedley.

Police have arrested a man

A specialist fire service search and rescue team, including a boat crew from Preston, was sent to assist police in the search for the occupants of the van but these were later found to have got out safely.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 8-30pm last night to reports a van had entered the river at Woodend Road in Reedley.

"Officers and Lancashire Fire and Rescue attended, and recovered the vehicle, believed to be stolen.

"The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of recovery and following searches, it is not believed there was anybody in the water."

A 42-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking. He remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.