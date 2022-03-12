Uninsured car causing an obstruction seized by police in Burnley

Police have seized a car causing an obstruction outside a business premises in the Harle Syke area of Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 10:21 pm

Upon checking the vehicle’s registration, officers found that it was showing as holding no insurance, no MOT or tax. Police also had intelligence for drug issues relating to the car. Due to this, it was seized and police will make enquiries to trace the owner.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle was causing an obstruction to the business owner and caused loss of earning to his business.”

The car seized by police in Harle Syke