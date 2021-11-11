Two teen girls arrested over Burnley knifepoint robberies

The two girls aged 17 and 18 from Padiham have now been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police were called around 10-20pm on Sunday (November 7th) to a report of a robbery close to the bus station in Croft Street.

A man in his 20s from Burnley had been approached from behind and threatened with a knife by two women. They took his phone and some money.

Police have arrested two suspects

A short time later police received a second call from a 16-year-old boy who said he had been robbed at knifepoint by two women in Plumbe Street. The boy had a bank card taken.

DC Lee Walker, of Burnley Police, said: “I would like to thank everyone who came forward following our appeal. The information received has led directly to us identifying two suspects.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1614 of November 7.