Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Nelson for possession with intent to supply

Task Force Officers stopped a vehicle on Saturday and detained and searched the driver under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The 54-year-old was found with suspected Class A drugs and a small amount of cannabis, and was arrested for possession with intent to supply. A search of the driver’s address located more suspected Class A drugs and a large quantity of cash which have also been seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The male has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Police have arrested two suspected drug dealers in Nelson.

Officers also stopped a vehicle seen in suspicious circumstances on Monday, January 23rd. The 53-year-old driver failed to stop but drove into a carpark into a dead end and was detained and searched.

He was found with suspected Class A drugs and arrested for possession with intent to supply, as well as driving offences.

He did not have a valid licence or insurance, and the vehicle was being driven on cloned plates which were seized and removed from the roads.