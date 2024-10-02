Two Skelmersdale men arrested following burglary in Nelson
Police have arrested two men following a burglary at an address in Nelson.
Officers were called Brentwood Road, Nelson, on Monday September 30th to reports of a burglary where a quantity of money was taken.
Following CCTV enquiries, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man both from Skelmersdale were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance. They have both been bailed.
Any concerns can be reported by calling 101, online or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.