Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested two men following a burglary at an address in Nelson.

Officers were called Brentwood Road, Nelson, on Monday September 30th to reports of a burglary where a quantity of money was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following CCTV enquiries, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man both from Skelmersdale were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance. They have both been bailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any concerns can be reported by calling 101, online or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.