Two people arrested after Nelson car crash leaves four people in hospital with 'serious injuries'

Emergency services were called to a crash at the junction of Manchester Road and Lomeshaye Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday (March 22).

A VW Golf travelling north along Manchester Road drove through the junction before colliding with a VW Tiguan which had entered from the nearside.

The Golf then careered into a Kia Rio which was stationary at a red traffic light on the southbound carriageway of Manchester Road.

“This was a really serious collision which has resulted in some significant injuries for a number of people,” Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Road Policing Unit, said.

The occupants of the Golf, four men aged between 17 and 20, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

They remained there for treatment on Wednesday morning (March 23).

Two people were arrested after a car crash in Nelson left a number of people hospitalised. (Credit: Google)

Three people from the VW Tiguan and two people from the Kia suffered minor injuries.

Two men, aged 17 and 18 from Nelson, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sgt Michael Higginson added: “Two people have been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision or who has any CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 1502 of March 22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

