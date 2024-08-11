Two men arrested in Burnley in separate incidents
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have arrested an “aggressive” man who was seen brandishing scissors in Burnley town centre today.
The Operation Centurion officers were quickly on scene and in control of the incident with the offender detained in handcuffs and arrested.
The incident follows and earlier one in whcih PCSOs chased and detained a male who had caused damage in Burnley Bus Station earlier today. Response Officers made out to support their neighbourhood colleagues and arrest him.
Both offenders have neen remanded at Greenbank Police Station.