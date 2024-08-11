Two men arrested in Burnley in separate incidents

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Aug 2024, 17:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have arrested an “aggressive” man who was seen brandishing scissors in Burnley town centre today.

The Operation Centurion officers were quickly on scene and in control of the incident with the offender detained in handcuffs and arrested.

The incident follows and earlier one in whcih PCSOs chased and detained a male who had caused damage in Burnley Bus Station earlier today. Response Officers made out to support their neighbourhood colleagues and arrest him.

Both offenders have neen remanded at Greenbank Police Station.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice