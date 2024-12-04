Two men from Burnley have appeared in court charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The duo were among four men arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire. Police officers executed early morning warrants in Mitella Street, Burnley, Hallam Road, Nelson, Moorhead Street, Colne, and in Irlam, Greater Manchester.

As a result, two men aged 27, a 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

During searches, officers from our East Targeted Crime Unit also recovered a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, weapons, cash, mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia. After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, four men were then charged with the drugs offences.

They are: Paddy Nolan, (27) of Hallam Road, Nelson; Ross Boys ( 27) of Mitella Street, Burnley; Michael Ashton ( 43,) of Moorhead Street, Colne; and Darren Mott ( 45) of Henley Avenue, Irlam, Greater Manchester.

They all appeared before Blackburn magistrates yesterday morning (Tuesday) where they were remanded back into custody. Police also arrested a fifth man yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, Scott Boys (34) of Mitella Street, Burnley, has now been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court today (Wednesday)

If you are aware of suspected drug-dealing in your area, report it online via https://orlo.uk/7cTYU or call 101.