Two men have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis ‘farm’ in Nelson this morning.

Officers were alerted to a suspicious incident at Valley Mill, just off Southfield Street, and once at the scene discovered 258 plants growing.

The plants were recognised as 'cannabis' and two men were arrested for cannabis cultivation and are currently in police custody.