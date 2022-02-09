Two arrests after woman's handbag snatched in Colne

The incident occurred at around 4-20pm when a woman in her 50s was walking with her husband along Granville Street. A man approached the pair and pulled the woman’s handbag off her. He then made off towards Keighley Road, dropping a knife as he ran.

The knife and handbag have since been recovered.

Two men, aged 31 and 18, were arrested at an address in Colne this morning and remain in custody.

Det. Sgt Dave Bowler, of Burnley CID, said: “The victim was left extremely shaken by this incident and we are just pleased she has now had her handbag returned to her.

“Two men have since been arrested and remain in custody, but our enquiries remain ongoing. We are now asking anybody with information about this incident to get in touch. Perhaps you saw some or all of it, saw somebody acting suspiciously in the area at the time or maybe you know who is responsible. Whatever you know, please tell us.”