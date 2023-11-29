Two arrests after burglary at bar in Burnley town centre
Two men have been arrested following a burglary at a bar in Burnley.
Officers were called to the premises in Coal Street, Burnley, at around 12-30am today to reports of a break-in. On arrival officers found that a window had been smashed and liquor had been stolen. After some CCTV enquiries, two suspects were identified and arrested.
A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Burnley, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently being questioned.