Two arrested as drugs seized from Burnley house
Two people have been arrested and a large quantity of Class A drugs seized following a warrant at a house in Burnley this morning.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 11:42 am
Specialist officers from the Burnley Taskforce executed the warrant at a house in the Accrington Road area following a tip-off from the public.
You can report drug dealing in your area by calling police on 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively you can email [email protected]