Trial begins tomorrow for man accused of murdering Burnley doctor and her teenage daughter

On trial is Shahbaz Khan (51), of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, who is charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson with being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

His wife, Rabia Shahbaz (45), also of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, is on trial charged with committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

The two defendants will appear at Preston Crown Court.

Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi (49) and her 14-year-old daughter Vian Mangrio, who were killed at their home in Reedley in September last year. Photo credit: Lancashire Constabulary

The bodies of Dr Saman and Vian were found on the morning of October 1st, after police were called to their address over concerns for their welfare.

Police said Vian’s body was found downstairs in the address, badly burnt, while Dr Saman’s body was found upstairs. Attempts had also been made to burn her body, but the fire had failed to take hold.