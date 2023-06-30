News you can trust since 1877
Three West Yorkshire men urgently wanted by police in connection with safeguarding investigation ‘could be anywhere in UK’

Three men who are wanted in relation to an ongoing safeguarding investigation “could be anywhere in the UK,” police said.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

Police released images of three men they wanted to identify in relation to an ongoing safeguarding investigation.

Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit said they had “immediate concerns” in relation to the suspects and launched an appeal for information on Friday (June 30).

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries have so far been unable to identify the suspects, who could be anywhere in the UK.

Police have released images of three men they urgently need to identify in relation to an ongoing safeguarding investigation (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)Police have released images of three men they urgently need to identify in relation to an ongoing safeguarding investigation (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)
“We are therefore asking for the images to be shared as widely as possible.”

Anyone who knows the identity of any of the men, or who has any information that could assist police, call 101 quoting crime reference 13230358020.

West Yorkshire Police can also be contacted online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.