Three men arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Lancashire

A woman died after being found with “head injuries” in Rossendale, prompting a murder investigation.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 5:17 pm

Paramedics found a woman in her 30s with head injuries after being called to an address in Spring Street, Crawshawbooth, on Tuesday (March 1).

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene, with police alerted to the situation by paramedics at around 10.20pm.

“An investigation into the woman’s death is underway,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman found with "head injuries" died in Rossendale. (Credit: Google)

Three men aged 50, 41 and 21, from Rossendale, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

