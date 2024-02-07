Three men arrested after police discover 'extensive' cannabis farm in Nicholas Street in Burnley
The discovery was made on Sunday evening when officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Nicholas Street. Police attended and three males were arrested.
After conducting a thorough search of the property the cannabis farm was discovered. Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.
A police spokesman said: “We will continue to listen to the public and drive our targeted activity around what really matters most to our communities including drug dealing and cannabis farms.”
You can report drug dealing in your area by reporting anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or calling police on 101. Alternatively you could email the Burnley taskforce team at [email protected]