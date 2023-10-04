Over 350 cannabis plants were found and seized on Monday after a number of enquiries resulted in three separate cannabis farms being dismantled.

The significant discoveries came after reports were made of a group of four males trying to gain entry to an address on Manchester Road, Nelson. When officers arrived on scene, they found the electricity meter had been bypassed and searched the property.

Upon entry approximately 250 cannabis plants were found, and further intelligence led officers to an address on Colne Road, and an address on Fir Street, both in Nelson. Equipment for cultivating cannabis, 140 more plants and 140 saplings were found.

Sgt Samantha Ingham from Nelson Police said, “The cultivation of cannabis can cause misery for communities and often funds serious and organised crime.

“Tampering with the electricity supply to power these cannabis farms is dangerous, not just for the property but also for those living in neighbouring properties too.

“We will continue to crack down on those involved in cannabis cultivation and would urge anyone who notices anything suspicious, like screened-off windows, unusual amounts of heat coming from a property and strange smells or sounds to get in touch with us.”

If anyone has any information, please contact 101 or you can report online here Home - Lancashire Constabulary - Report Online

