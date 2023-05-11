This is why additional police were patrolling Nelson streets overnight
Police have been conducting overnight stop and searches in Nelson following reports of people carrying weapons.
More officers were patrolling the town’s streets after being alerted to people possessing weapons or other prohibited articles in Every Street and Lomeshaye Road and the general vicinity of Nelson.Police could stop and search any person inside the designated area – shown on the map – from 9-30pm yesterday until 9-30am today. This was under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.