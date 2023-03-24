The Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden has vowed that Clitheroe Police Station would return to 24/7 operations in the next few months.

An additional four police officers will work alongside eight police community support officers in a dedicated neighbourhood team that will offer proactive policing, such as visible patrols and community engagement.

Stephen Atkinson, the Ribble Valley Borough Council leader, said he was “delighted” by the news.

Police stock image.

“I have lobbied strongly for an increase in policing in Ribble Valley since the decision was made to close the front desk at Clitheroe Police Station.

“Andrew Snowden pledged to invest in neighbourhood policing as part of his Fighting Crime Plan and I am delighted that he is delivering against the priorities he set out in it.

“The closure of the front desk at Clitheroe Police Station was a significant blow to local people and I am particularly pleased that it is to return to 24/7 operations and receive four additional police officers.