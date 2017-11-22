Thief stole to pay off drugs debt

A thief who carried out a “burst of offending” when an old drugs debt resurfaced, had kept her nose clean for three years.
Burnley magistrates heard how former addict Angela Shaw went on a shoplifting spree at Farmfoods in the town over a fortnight to raise cash.
The 51-year-old, who has 30 theft offences, between 1985 and 2014 on her record, took frozen meat worth £57.97 and helped herself to coffee valued at £33.94 twice.
Shaw, of Kime Street, Burnley, admitted three counts of theft, on September 10th, 22nd and 24th.
She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £125.85 compensation and £40 costs.
The court was told Shaw, who is on employment and support allowance, last appeared before the Bench in 2014.
Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Shaw committed a “little burst of offending” to pay off an old drugs debt, which had resurfaced from the past.
The solicitor continued: “She was put under some pressure and unfortunately went out and committed these offences. This is not her going back to her old ways .
“She has not started taking drugs again.”
Mr Williams added the defendant, who had health issues including anxiety and depression, apologised.
