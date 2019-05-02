Thief stole smoothie maker and chocolates from Colne supermarket

A thief who stole a smoothie maker and Thorntons chocolates asked for help with his drugs problem and got it.

Michael McCool struck at Sainsbury's in Colne, when he had just come out of hospital. He was subject to a conditional discharge and two periods of post-sentence supervision at the time

The 31-year-old, who at first tried to push past a security officer, told police he had been struggling financially and needed money for gas, electricity and food.

Burnley magistrates were told how McCool was engaging with the probation service and had been attending appointments.

The defendant, who wasn't represented by a solicitor, told the justices: "I am currently not on a script (methadone prescription). I have been trying to get a script sorted out with Inspire (the drugs treatment service), a prescription for subutex."

McCool, of Cob Lane, Kelbrook, admitted theft of items worth £68 on April 12th. He was given a six -month community order, with a drug rehabilitation requirement and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and a £20 fine.

The Bench chairman told the defendant: "We think the DRR will be beneficial, not just to you, but the rest of the public as well."

He added: "There is help available. Seek it. Don't just go in a shop and help yourself to what you want."