These are the latest anti-social behaviour hotspots in Burnley and Padiham according to police data.

The data is based on the latest available information and tracks reports of anti-social behaviour for February 2022.

Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, their community, or their environment. This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.

It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.

If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or call the non-emergency number, 101.

Here are the hotspots across Burnley and Padiham, listed from lowest to highest:

1. Police crime figures There were 6 reports of anti-social behaviour in Briercliffe during February 2022

2. Police crime figures There were 7 reports of anti-social behaviour in Brunshaw during February 2022

3. Police crime figures There were 7 reports of anti-social behaviour in Gannow during February 2022

4. Police crime figures There were 9 reports of anti-social behaviour in Hapton with Park during February 2022