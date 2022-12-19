These are 10 of the most commonly stolen dog breeds in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to police data
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is the most commonly stolen dog in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to Lancashire Police data.
Thieves targeted six Staffies in Burnley and two in Pendle in the past three years, a police FOI reveals.
There was a total of 41 dog thefts of various breeds in the area over the same time period, with 50 dogs being taken from their families.
The highest number of dogs stolen in one crime was eight puppies.
Here are 10 of the mostly commonly stolen breeds, including how many and the area they were were taken from: