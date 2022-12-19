The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is the most commonly stolen dog in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to Lancashire Police data.

Thieves targeted six Staffies in Burnley and two in Pendle in the past three years, a police FOI reveals.

There was a total of 41 dog thefts of various breeds in the area over the same time period, with 50 dogs being taken from their families.

The highest number of dogs stolen in one crime was eight puppies.

Here are 10 of the mostly commonly stolen breeds, including how many and the area they were were taken from:

Undefined: readMore

1. Mastiff The following were stolen: One Bullmastiff in Pendle; One American Bullmastiff in Pendle; One English Mastiff in the Ribble Valley; One Old English Mastiff in the Ribble Valley; One French Bullmastiff in Burnley. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY Photo Sales

2. French Bulldog The following French Bulldogs were stolen: One in Burnley; Two in the Ribble Valley. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Photo: Jamie McCarthy Photo Sales

3. Bull Terrier Six Staffordshire Bull Terriers were stolen in Burnley, as were two in Pendle. One American Bull Terrier was stolen in Pendle. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images) Photo: Brad Barket Photo Sales

4. Border Collie One Collie Cross was stolen in Burnley. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Photo: Bruce Bennett Photo Sales