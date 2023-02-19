'Terrified' Longridge shop workers left 'shaken' after being held at knifepoint during robbery

Police received a 999 call on Friday at 9-41pm when a man threatened two staff members at the Co-op store in Berry Lane, Longridge, leaving them “shaken”.

The suspect forced the shop workers to open the till before stealing a quantity of cash and cigarettes and leaving the store.

No staff members were physically harmed during the incident.

The Co-op in Berry Lane, Longridge.