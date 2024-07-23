Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teenage boy, who was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a primary school in the Ribble Valley, has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

The 15 year old was taken into police custody while an investigation into the blaze at st Joseph’s Primary School in Hurst Green took place.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 4.27am last Saturday. No-one was injured in the blaze and the teenager was charged with arson not endangering life. Police patrols were stepped up in the area after the incident. Police asked the local community to avoid any speculation ‘online or otherwise.’

