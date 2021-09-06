Teenager arrested after police drugs swoop at Padiham property
A 17-year-old boy was arrested this morning after officers from Burnley West Neighbourhood Policing Team and the child exploitation team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Padiham.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:00 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:03 pm
The teenager was arrested in Cambridge Drive and is now awaiting interview. A large quantity of Class B drugs has been recovered.
PC Chris McKee Burnley and Padiham police said: "We are committed to taking drugs off the streets and we would love to hear from you if you have any information relating to drugs in the Padiham area."
PC McKee can be contacted at [email protected] or by phoning 07811849898.