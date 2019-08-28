Teenage boy arrested in Burnley teaching assistant murder probe

Detectives have arrested a 16 year old boy in relation to the murder of a Burnley teaching assistant.

The teenager, from Accrington, was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the disappearance of Lindsay Birbeck following an appeal for information made earlier that day. He remains in custody at this time.

Lindsay’s family have been told of this latest development.

Det. Supt Andy Cribbin, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “The response to our earlier appeal has been absolutely overwhelming and I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information.

“While we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much continuing and I would continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, however I would urge people not to speculate and to be mindful of the comments they make, especially on social media, as this causes distress to the family and could impact on our investigation.”

"We would urge anyone with information to submit it through the major crime web portal at http://socsi.in/pXML8

"Thanks again to everyone who has supported, responded to and shared our appeals.

"Our thoughts remain with Lindsay's family and friends."