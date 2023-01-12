PD Bane was on patrol with an officer when a report came in of a burglary in Westgate on Wednesday night (January 11).

Two men had been seen breaking into a premises before making off with a number of items at around 11.25pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man who was spotted acting suspiciously in the area attempted to flee the scene when officers attended.

This is PD Bane. He stopped a suspect following a burglary in Westgate, Burnley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

But PD Bane gave chase and managed to stop the suspect at around 11.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old, from Burnley, was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a dog bite.

He was then taken to custody on suspicion of burglary at a non-residential property at around 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second suspect, a 27-year-old man from Burnley, was later detained at a nearby address.

He was also arrested on suspicion of burglary at a non-residential property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It is clearly not acceptable for those who live and work in the county to have their homes, businesses or other premises targeted in this way, and we hope this sends a message that we take all reports of this nature seriously.”

Anybody with information about this incident, or anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious at the time, was urged to call 101, quoting log number 1494 of January 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad