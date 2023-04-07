News you can trust since 1877
Stun gun among the 36 knives and weapons recovered from the Burnley town centre knife amnesty bin

A stun gun was among the 36 knives and weapons recovered from the Burnley town centre knife amnesty bin this week.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

The bin, on Centenary Way, was emptied as part of the national Knife Amnesty Campaign. Police have encouraged people to use the bins safely to dispose of unwanted knives or sharp items.

The knife bins aim to provide a legal and safe way to surrender knives and bladed items including kitchen knives. A second bin is sited at the Valley Street Community Centre,

A stun gun was among the 36 knives and weapons recovered from the Burnley town centre knife amnesty bin this week.