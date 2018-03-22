Stolen thermostat used to fix boiler

A thief who stole a £55 radiator thermostat from B&Q took it out of the box so the security alarm didn't activate, a court heard.



Craig Franks had placed the thermostat in his pocket and left the store without paying. He was caught after CCTV footage was passed to the police and Franks was located and spoken to.

Burnley magistrates were told the 44-year-old defendant accepted he had been dishonest and said he intended to use the stolen item to fix a boiler.

Franks, who has a record for stealing, admitted theft at the Nelson store, on April 27th. He has not been in trouble for two years.

The defendant, of Marsden Drive, Brierfield, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £55 compensation.