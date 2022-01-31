Stolen Range Rover in early morning police chase through Nelson
A stolen Range Rover was chased by police through Nelson before making its way to Greater Manchester.
The high-valued vehicle, stolen from Bury, was eventually stopped in Middleton and the driver has been arrested.
The police chase took place in the early hours of the morning.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Stolen Range Rover from Bury was pursued by Lancs Roads Police in Nelson, before making its way to Manchester where it was sighted by ME18 on the M60.
"Pursued again with TVIU patrols before stopping on Aspinall Street in Middleton.
"Driver arrested by ME18 TOMV and disqualified."