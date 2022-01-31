Stolen Range Rover in early morning police chase through Nelson

The high-valued vehicle, stolen from Bury, was eventually stopped in Middleton and the driver has been arrested.

The police chase took place in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Stolen Range Rover from Bury was pursued by Lancs Roads Police in Nelson, before making its way to Manchester where it was sighted by ME18 on the M60.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stolen Range Rover which was chased through Nelson. Photo credit: Greater Manchester Police

"Pursued again with TVIU patrols before stopping on Aspinall Street in Middleton.