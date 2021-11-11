Stolen motorbike reunited with its owner in Burnley thanks to vigilant member of the public
A member of the public helped police to reunite a stolen motorbike with its owner in Burnley last night.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 10:15 am
Updated
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 10:16 am
This bike was located on the road next to Ightenhill Park after a member of the public spotted someone falling off it and running away.
Police were informed and the bike was reunited with its owner.
Describing the incident as a 'great spot' a representative of the Burnley neighbourhood policing team said: "We would ask the public to continue to provide us with these bits of information, like tonight, it proved to be a stolen bike which was spotted."