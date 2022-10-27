Officers raided the Farholme Tavern in Bacup at around midday on Thursday (October 27).

Quantities of what police believed to be Class A and B drugs were recovered, as well as associated paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

The raid came off the back of a tip-off from members of the local community who raised concerns drugs were being stored at and supplied from the Newchurch Road pub.

A stash of drugs were seized from a pub in Newchurch Road, Bacup (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Officers from East division targeted crime team and intelligence department, supported by Tac-ops, attended and executed a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

"Quantities of what is believed to be Class A and B drugs were recovered along with paraphernalia and phones.

“An investigation has commenced into the supply of drugs and licensing department have been updated.”

