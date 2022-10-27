Stash of Class A and B drugs found after police raid East Lancashire pub
A stash of class A and B drugs were seized from a pub during a police raid in Bacup.
Officers raided the Farholme Tavern in Bacup at around midday on Thursday (October 27).
Quantities of what police believed to be Class A and B drugs were recovered, as well as associated paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.
The raid came off the back of a tip-off from members of the local community who raised concerns drugs were being stored at and supplied from the Newchurch Road pub.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Officers from East division targeted crime team and intelligence department, supported by Tac-ops, attended and executed a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
"Quantities of what is believed to be Class A and B drugs were recovered along with paraphernalia and phones.
“An investigation has commenced into the supply of drugs and licensing department have been updated.”