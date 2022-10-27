News you can trust since 1877
Stash of Class A and B drugs found after police raid East Lancashire pub

A stash of class A and B drugs were seized from a pub during a police raid in Bacup.

By Sean Gleaves
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 7:21pm

Officers raided the Farholme Tavern in Bacup at around midday on Thursday (October 27).

Quantities of what police believed to be Class A and B drugs were recovered, as well as associated paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

The raid came off the back of a tip-off from members of the local community who raised concerns drugs were being stored at and supplied from the Newchurch Road pub.

A stash of drugs were seized from a pub in Newchurch Road, Bacup (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Officers from East division targeted crime team and intelligence department, supported by Tac-ops, attended and executed a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

"Quantities of what is believed to be Class A and B drugs were recovered along with paraphernalia and phones.

“An investigation has commenced into the supply of drugs and licensing department have been updated.”

The force added they would “continue to monitor the premises for any future activity.”