Speeding drivers stopped during police spot checks in Burnley

Officers carried out the checks at multiple locations including Colne Road, Manchester Road, Lakeland Way and Pendle Way. These locations where raised as hotspot areas of concern on the police messaging service Lancashire Talking,

In a one hour period, they spoke to five drivers who were doing in excess of the 30mph limit.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "What matters to our communities is important to do and we will direct our targeting activity to meet the needs of the public.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have carried out speed checks across Burnley