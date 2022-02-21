Speeding drivers stopped during police spot checks in Burnley
Police caught five speeding drivers during spot checks in Burnley.
Officers carried out the checks at multiple locations including Colne Road, Manchester Road, Lakeland Way and Pendle Way. These locations where raised as hotspot areas of concern on the police messaging service Lancashire Talking,
In a one hour period, they spoke to five drivers who were doing in excess of the 30mph limit.
A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "What matters to our communities is important to do and we will direct our targeting activity to meet the needs of the public.
"If you want to make us aware of issues in your area please use the following link to sign up to Lancashire Talking."