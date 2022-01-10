Spate of drink drivers caught by police in Ribble Valley

On just one shift last week three drink drivers were arrested in the Ribble Valley, including one who collided with a HGV. Despite the vehicle being all but destroyed, the driver was lucky to have escaped without injury.

Another collided with three stationary vehicles where driver and passengers sustained only minor injury.

The other three were stopped before they could cause any carnage.

Police stopped a number of drink drivers in recent days in the Ribble Valley

Four of the five have been charged and will appear in court in due course.

Sgt Kevin Day said: "Drink Driving is not a victimless offence, sometimes the devastation caused is irreparable and the tragedy is that one for the road can end in one for the cemetery.

"Losing your licence may be the easy bit to cope with.

"If you suspect someone is driving whilst under the influence dont be afraid to report it by calling 101 and providing as much detail as you can to help us keep our community safer and get these menaces off our roads.