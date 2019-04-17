Sleeping driver found with drugs in Barnoldswick jailed for four years

A man arrested by police in Barnoldswick after he was found asleep in his car has been jailed for four years over drugs offences.

Imran Azam (32) from Chorley Old Road, Bolton, was last week convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs along with a variety of other offences and was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was arrested in February by officers asleep in his car in the middle of the road in Barnoldswick. Police had to smash the window to get him out, only to discover he was a disqualified driver and in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.