Shotgun brandished in attempted burglary at Nelson home

Police are hunting three men after a terrifying attempted burglary in which one man brandished a shotgun at a homeowner in Nelson.

Officers were called to a house in Halifax Road, on Monday evening following reports of three men entering wearing balaclavas and demanding cash.

The group searched the house before making off from the scene in a white van around 6-30pm.

The homeowner, a 35-year-old man, was not injured during the incident.

Police are appealing for information and are keen for any witnesses to come forward.

DC Hannah Tofalos, of Burnley CID, said: “An investigation is underway following an aggravated burglary in Nelson.

“The offenders made off in a white van down Halifax Road.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and seen a white van, or anything suspicious, to get in touch.

“We also want to speak to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the offence and might have dashcam footage of the van described.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 1129 of November 19th.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at ‎crimestoppers-uk.org.