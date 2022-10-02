Sex offender wanted by Burnley and Padiham Police found in Huddersfield
A sex offender wanted by Burnley and Padiham Police has been found in Huddersfield.
By Laura Longworth
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 9:13 am
Lee Haslam is a registered sex offender with links to Rossendale, Burnley, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Scarborough.
He was wanted by police for failing to attend court.
Officers have now arrested him in Huddersfield following an appeal to the public to help locate him.
Police are thanking everyone who shared their appeals to find him.