Seven men arrested as investigation continues into death of Blackpool FC supporter Tony Johnson

Seven people were arrested as an investigation into the death of a Blackpool FC fan continued.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:01 BST

Tony Johnson was found with a serious head injury near The Manchester bar on the Promenade in Blackpool at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).

He was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans following the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road earlier that day, police said.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment, but died later that night.

Tony Johnson, 55, sadly died in hospital after suffering critical injuries in an assault outside The Manchester PubTony Johnson, 55, sadly died in hospital after suffering critical injuries in an assault outside The Manchester Pub
Most Popular

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding.

He was later bailed, pending further enquiries.

On Wednesday morning (May 17), warrants were carried out at four addresses in the Fylde area and four addresses in the Burnley area.

Six people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Hundreds of people attended a memorial service to pay their respects to Mr Johnson, who was described as "a loyal and true Seasider"Hundreds of people attended a memorial service to pay their respects to Mr Johnson, who was described as "a loyal and true Seasider"
They were:

- A 49-year-old man from Blackpool

- An 18-year-old man from Poulton-le-Fylde

Tony JohnsonTony Johnson
- An 18-year-old man from Foulridge

- A 28-year-old man from Blackpool

- A 31-year-old man from Colne

- A 45-year-old man from Foulridge

Blackpool FC said they were "shocked and saddened" by his tragic deathBlackpool FC said they were "shocked and saddened" by his tragic death
The 33-year-old man who was arrested immediately following Mr Johnson’s death was also re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

All seven men remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon (May 17).

Supt Chris Hardy, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Johnson at this difficult time, and we are determined to get answers for them.

“We continue to ask anybody with information about this incident to get in touch. Perhaps you know who was involved or have overheard somebody talking about it, or maybe you were in the area and saw something you have not yet shared with police.

“Whatever information you have, please tell us, by calling 101 and quoting log 675 of March 6th.”

He added: “We are aware that the majority of fans attending fixtures are there to enjoy the game, and we hope this operation – led by our FMIT Team and supported by Lancashire’s Dedicated Football Officers – sends a very clear message that we will not condone behaviour which puts people at risk of serious harm, or worse.

“Going forward we will continue to work with the club and the UK Football Policing Unit to deal with anyone whose behaviour is unacceptable at football within Blackpool.”