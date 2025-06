A serial shoplifter in Nelson has been jailed for a number of months.

Amy Barnes was charged with a number of offences of theft from shops and appeared before magistrates on Friday, when she was sentenced to prison.

In a post on Facebook, a police spokesperson said: “This will come as good news to the business community and should serve as a warning to others that we, the police and courts, will not tolerate shoplifting in Pendle or the wider Lancashire area.”