A serial raider who struck at a Nelson business centre could be facing jail.

Burnley magistrates were told how Lorenzo Hodgson (30) took part in planned, group, and systematic burglaries at BizSpace at Lomeshaye. Damage to the tune of £4,000 was caused.

Hodgson, of Derby Street in Nelson, admitted nine burglaries and was committed to Burnley Crown Court to be sentenced on January 3rd.