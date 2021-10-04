Sentencing date set for Burnley double murder

Shahbaz Khan (52) of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, pleaded guilty in June this year to murdering Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi (49) and her 14-year-old daughter Vian Mangrio, at their home in Colne Road on September 30th 2020.

He will appear at Preston Crown Court at 2-15pm.

Khan had initially denied his guilt but partway through the trial at Preston Crown Court pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered, having set both bodies alight after murdering them.

Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi (49) and her 14-year-old daughter, Vian Mangrio.

His wife, Rabia Shahbaz (45) also of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, had stood trial at the same time as her husband and was found guilty in July of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice, having given false alibis for her husband for the day of the murders.