Search continues for high-risk St Annes sex offender who may have travelled to Cumbria
A wanted sex offender from St Annes may have travelled to Cumbria, police said.
By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:42pm
A warrant was issued for James Atkinson’s arrest after he failed to turn up at a sentencing hearing at York Crown Court earlier this month.
The 57-year-old, of St George’s Road, St Annes, has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.
He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of heavy build and is balding.
Police believe Atkinson may have travelled to Cumbria, with information suggesting he was in Bowness-on-Windermere, Windermere and Kendal this week.
Atkinson also has links to Blackpool and Yorkshire.