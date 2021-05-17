Ribble Valley Police return stolen tools worth over £3k to owner

Ribble Valley police officers were alerted to the theft after staff at the Beacon Fell View Holiday Park discovered the stolen DIY tools on site.

A police spokesman said: "Police were contacted regarding a number of high value DIY tools that had been found just within the perimeter of Beacon Fell View Holiday Park. Staff kindly contacted police to make us aware and the items were recovered.

"The next day we received a call from one devastated owner advising his shed had been broken into. Officers in Longridge noticed this job coming in and were able to contact the owner who described his tools in detail. Thankfully, we were able to return them just 24 hours after the initial theft, the tools totalling over £3,000.

The high value tools had been stolen from a shed