Ribble Valley Police appeal for witnesses after incident at Clitheroe Castle skatepark

Police are appealing for any witnesses or people involved in an incident at Clitheroe Castle skatepark on Tuesday April 24th where a man received a significant injury to his leg.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:41 BST

PC Green of the Ribble Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are aware of other reports on the same date which have been addressed and would request that any information be sent direct via email.

“My email is [email protected] should you have any information which may be useful to our investigation.”

