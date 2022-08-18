Ribble Valley crime spree response: No arrests but Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden promises end to "hybrid policing" in 2023
Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden was invited to visit a Ribble Valley town after a crime wave left a trail of destruction in high street premises.
Longridge Town Council shared their concerns and questions with Andrew Snowden following a series of overnight burglaries and break-ins at numerous commercial premises on and around the town’s main high street Berry Lane. After visiting the town in July he has now written back to the Council.
What did the Commissioner say about the recent crime wave?
Andrew Snowden told councillors investigations had resulted in no arrests but that four male suspects were “a local target ”. He stressed there was no firm evidence gained by or provided to officers which would lead to the arrest of any of the men.
He said: “Officers that have been investigating the burglaries have completed numerous enquiries including footwear impressions, CCTV, fingerprints, blood left at scene by the possible offender. Unfortunately, the lines of enquiry have proved negative. A male from the area was arrested at the start of June in relation to a burglary, unfortunately there was insufficient evidence to charge.”
He acknowledged local businesses and residents feel vulnerable and said officers had stayed on past their usual shifts in order to try and catch any suspects but without success.
Will the police station be open again in Longridge and what changes will there be to policing in Ribble Valley?
There were no promises on re-opening Longridge police station, but an indication some change is coming.
The Commissioner said there would be major staffing issues in re-opening police stations in every town.
Telling Longridge Town Council he had pledged to ensure every borough council area had one main front counter and Clitheroe police station was the Ribble Valley station re-opened to the public he said: “To open further police station front counters in every town in Lancashire, rather than every borough would result I have to take scores of police officers or PCSOs (Police Community Support Officers) off front line duties to sit behind a counter.”
However he said there could be a new drop-in facility in Longridge, detailing plans for “operational policing bases for new neighbourhood teams” with opportunities for the public to speak to police officers at set times.
He said the service is also working with local councillors looking at Longridge’s “public assets plan” to ensure the best place for a visible police presence in the town is selected.
The Commissioner hopes to end the current hybrid model of policing in Ribble Valley in early 2023 once new officers are recruited and trained. Criticising the hybrid model, used in several Lancashire boroughs, he said it meant: “There was not both a dedicated neighbourhood and response team for each area, and therefore officers were trying to do two jobs at once – without sufficient numbers.”
What could happen next?
If more or better security cameras are needed in Longridge and funds are not available to purchase them a bid could be put in to the Commissioner’s Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund. Grants of between £1 and £10K are available.
The Commissioner stressed monitoring and managing of CCTV is done by local councils and the Community Safety Partnership, not the police.