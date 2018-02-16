Registered sex offender in court after failing to tell police he had moved house

A registered sex offender moved house in Burnley and didn't tell the police, a court heard.



Stephen Jackson, formerly of Waddington Avenue, went to live in Pritchard Street and was said to have spent about a month there without signing on with officers.

When he was interviewed, he owned up and claimed he had forgotten to register his new address.

Burnley magistrates were told how Jackson was placed on the sex offenders' register for two years in March 2016, when he was cautioned by police for sexual activity with a female child under 13.

He was supposed to notify the police of any change of address within three days.

His solicitor, Mr Ben Leech told the hearing Jackson saw the address as a temporary measure until he was able to secure his own accommodation.

He added: "I don't believe there is any malice involved."

The 25-year-old, a former pizza shop worker, has now been fined £120, after admitting failing to comply with the notification requirements of the register, between Monday, December 24th and and Wednesday, January 24th this year.

The defendant, who now lives in Accrington, was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He had no previous convictions.

He was told by Bench chairman, Mrs Janet Pickup: " We think you were reckless."