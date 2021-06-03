Public warned not approach Haslingden man wanted on recall to prison
A search has been launched to help find a man from Haslingden who is wanted on recall to prison.
Police have warned members of the public not to approach Ryan Shaw, from Haslingden.
The 25-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with short ginger hair and a beard.
Shaw has links around Rossendale Valley - particularly Haslingden and Bacup - as well as Nelson and Burnley, officers said.
Anyone who sees Shaw has been asked to call 999.
For non-immediate sightings call 101.
