Pendle farmer Allison appeared at Preston Crown Court on January 6th, before His Honour Judge Parry, after the Environment Agency pursued confiscation proceedings.

Hazardous

Allison was jailed for three years in 2021 for undertaking illegal waste activities at two sites in Colne without a permit. He allowed hazardous, large scale, mixed household and commercial waste materials to be deposited at the sites without a permit, causing unacceptable risks to the environment, highlighted by a number of significant fires at the site and numerous complaints from the public.

John Allison appeared at Preston Crown Court after being prosecuted by the Environment Agency

The court found that Allison benefitted to the tune of £840,814 from his illegal waste activities. He was ordered to pay £368,682.50, fixed by the total value of assets available to Mr Allison.

Prolific offender

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We welcome the result of this proceeds of crime following the offences committed by prolific offender Mr Allison. This sends out a strong signal to others that we will continue to fight tirelessly to combat illegal waste crime and bring those responsible to justice.

“The Environment Agency will continue to work tirelessly to tackle environmental crime which can have a devastating impact on the environment and community.

“I would urge everyone to check that a waste carrier, broker or dealer is registered before using them by checking the waste carriers register at Gov.UK.”

Environmental incidents can be reported to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060, waste crime can also be reported via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Charges

Knowingly permitting the deposit of controlled waste at the Hubbs House Farm site between 20 August 2017 and 2 September 2017 - this relates specifically to the hazardous waste materials delivered to the site by Environmental Concern Ltd.

Knowingly permitting the deposit of controlled waste at the Hubbs House Farm site between 5 September 2017 and 12 September 2017 - this relates specifically to the mixed household and commercial waste materials delivered to the site by Carl Rogers / Eco Enviro.

Operating a regulated facility at the Hubbs House Farm site between 13 September 2017 and 5 April 2019.